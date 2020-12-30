W.Va. Dept. of Education: All students to return to 5-day in-person instruction Jan. 19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education has changed its guidelines for in-person instructions which will be on Jan. 19.

According to a release sent out by the state’s department of education, on that date, students from pre-k through eighth grades will return to five-day in-person instruction; students in grades 9-12 will do the same, so long as the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources COVID-19 “alert system” map does not list their county as red.

As a result of this change, the board of education will no longer be releasing its own COVID-19 map, but will instead base all decisions on the DHHR’s map, the release states.

Also, Gov. Jim Justice announced that winter extracurricular activities and sports will be postponed until March 1.