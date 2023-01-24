CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — On Tuesday morning, the West Virginia Bar Foundation received a $500,000 donation from an anonymous source, the largest single donation in the program’s history, according to a release.

This West Virginia Bar Foundation was founded in 1988 as a philanthropic organization for the support and advancement of the legal profession and justice system in West Virginia. It provides several grants and scholarships to various programs and students across West Virginia.

A list of grants, as well as application and deadline information can be found here.

“We are always appreciative of the donations made to support the Bar Foundation’s mission,” said Executive Director Tessa White. “The donor wanted certain restrictions on the use of the funds, so we won’t be able to grant out the entire amount immediately; rather the gift is intended primarily as an endowment to generate additional funds in the future so the impact of this donation is maximized in the long term for the benefit of those the legal profession serves in West Virginia.”

The Foundation offers several other activities including the WV Bar Foundation Fellows Program, Lawer Leadership Institute, and Lunch & Laughs with a Legal Legend. More information can be found here.