CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Expanding Opportunity Through Quality Charter Schools Program has awarded federal funding to the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board (PCSB), to be released over the next five years.

According to a Friday PCSB release, the PCSB intends to use the $12.3 million to:

Double the number of authorized charter schools and triple the number of students enrolled in charter schools by 2028.

Administer eight subgrants over the grant period, with subgrant competitions expected to begin in December and award announcements in April. Five to newly created charter schools. Three to expanding charter schools already serving West Virginians.

Improve academic achievement across all West Virginia schools by facilitating methods to share best practices.

“Ninety percent of the federal funds will be passed through to eligible charter school applicants, with the remaining ten percent allocated for technical assistance and administrative costs,” the release said.

“I sincerely appreciate steps that state lawmakers and the Governor have taken to strengthen West Virginia’s charter school law,” James Paul, Executive Director of the PCSB, said. “And I’m gratified the federal government recognizes the potential in our state.”

There are five active charter schools in West Virginia, with two more coming in the fall of 2024. The PCSB is also reviewing applications for another two.