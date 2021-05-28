West Virginia University receiving more than $2.5 million in federal funding for research projects

WASHINGTON – Sens. Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., have announced $2,510,924 in funding through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for research projects at West Virginia University.

These projects include initiatives within aging research, vision research, neurodevelopmental education and understanding of neonatal sepsis, according to a press release.

“The research capabilities at West Virginia University continue to grow stronger because the dedication of our faculty and students, as well as investments like this. This funding will help expand the knowledge and understanding across several programs at WVU, and make a meaningful impact on the lives of West Virginians. I will continue to advocate for the resources WVU needs to properly support their research initiatives and capabilities.” Sen. Capito

“West Virginia University continues to lead the nation in important and innovative research. I am pleased HHS is investing in several research projects at West Virginia University to study aging, vision, immunology and neurodevelopment. I look forward to seeing the results of these essential research projects and I will continue to advocate for funding to support research projects in the Mountain State.” Sen. Manchin

Individual awards listed below: