WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin announced that $57,272 from the West Virginia Humanities Council of the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration will go to support a Veterans Legacy Program contract.

“If we are going to encourage our youth to be the leaders of tomorrow, we must build off of the great examples set by West Virginians in the past,” Senator Capito said. “Projects like this help bring history to life, while also shining a light on those who have sacrificed so much for our safety and freedoms that we hold dearly.”

The project is meant to help local high school students in their research of the stories of West Virginia veterans interred at the West Virginia and Grafton National Cemeteries.

Beyond visiting the national cemeteries, students will learn “how to access state and local archives to assist in research and write biographies for veterans interred in the cemeteries.” With these stories in hand, the students would then present their findings during a commemoration ceremony at the Grafton Memorial Day Parade in May.

Senator Manchin said, “This important program helps West Virginia students research and connect with our brave West Virginia Veterans buried at West Virginia and Grafton National Cemeteries.”