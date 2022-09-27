CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.

To determine the best public and private schools and school districts, Niche used numerical data as well as ratings from students and parents to give each school and district a grade, A+ to D-, both overall and in several categories.

The top three public schools in West Virginia were all in north central West Virginia:

Morgantown High School Bridgeport High School University High School

George Washington High School in Kanawha County and Winfield High School in Putnam County were ranked fourth and fifth.

The rankings are very similar to Niche’s 2022 Best Schools ranking, but Morgantown overtook Bridgeport as the state’s best public school this year, receiving an overall score of A. Morgantown received high scores in the Academic, Teachers and Sports categories.

Bridgeport received an overall score of A-, with high scores in Academics and Teachers and a perfect A+ in the Sports category. University High received a high score in Academics and a perfect A+ in Sports.

Fairmont Senior High School was also ranked in the top 10 at number nine. It received an overall grade of B with an A in Sports.

North central West Virginia is home to one of the state’s top five private schools, according to the ranking. Notre Dame High School in Clarksburg was named the fifth best high school behind:

Linsly School in Wheeling Charleston Catholic High School St. Joseph Catholic School in Huntington Parkersburg Catholic High School

Notre Dame received an overall score of A- with high scores in Academics and Sports.

In Niche’s 2023 college rankings, West Virginia University was named the best college in West Virginia. Click here to see college rankings from U.S. News & World Report.