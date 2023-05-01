CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The winners of the 2023 Wilson Martino Dental Family and Friends scholarship have been announced.

According to a Wilson Martino Dental release, these are this year’s scholarship recipients.

Camryn Elizabeth Ielapi, a 2023 Bridgeport High School Honors Graduate, is the daughter of John and Stephanie Ielapi. Camryn has been accepted to WVU.

Kami Reese Linger, a graduating member of the South Harrison High School Class of 2023, is the daughter of Dr. Edward Linger and Barbie Paugh. Kami has been accepted to Fairmont State University where she will major in English Education.

Chloe Cale, a 2023 Buckhannon Upshur High School Honors Graduate will be attending West Virginia Wesleyan College this fall. She is the daughter of Amanda Downs.

Alyssa Rae Dunn, an honors graduate of the Robert C. Byrd Class of 2023, will be attending Alderson Broaddus College and has signed to play soccer there as well. Alyssa is the daughter of Tracy Weaver and Brian Dunn.

Ava Marie Skinner, a graduate from Lincoln High School with the Class of 2023 with an aspiring dental career in the field of Orthodontics and Dental Hygiene. She is the daughter of Amy Jo Swiger and Jeremy Brent Skinner.

Camryn Ielapi

Kami Linger

Chloe Cale

Alyssa Dunn

Ava Skinner

“Our 2023 Scholarship Recipients’ exemplify many characteristics of success; they are forward-thinking, motivated, hardworking individuals who participate in many extra-curricular activities, leadership roles, honor rolls and National Honor Societies, and exhibit the qualities we appreciate in our future workforce and leaders,” CEO of Wilmar Management, Dr. Robert Martino, said. “We are not only proud of their high school achievements, but know they will go on to do great things for the communities they serve through their chosen education path and future careers.”

Wilmar Management is the parent company to Wilson Martino Dental, among other business ventures.