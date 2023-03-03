CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A bill was recently passed by both the West Virginia House of Delegates and the West Virginia State Senate that would require high school students to take a one-semester course on personal finance before being able to graduate.

If signed, House Bill 3113 will go into effect for incoming 9th-grade students in the 2024-2025 school year, and all students will need to complete a half-credit (one semester) course of study in personal finance during their 11th or 12th-grade year in order to graduate.

According to the bill’s lead sponsor, Del. Carl “Robbie” Martin, it has already been sent to Gov. Justice to be signed into law. It passed in the House of Delegates 93-1 on Friday, with Del. Laura Kimble of Harrison county being the only one opposed. Six other delegates were absent.

The course will be developed by the West Virginia State Board of Education and will give guidance to local school boards on how to implement the course and what teacher certifications will be necessary to teach it.