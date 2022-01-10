WV Department of Education accepts proposals for 21st Century Community Learning Centers grants

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) has announced the 2021 Nita M. Lowery 21st Century Community Learning Centers (21st CCLC) Request for Proposals (RFP).

Through the 21st CCLC program, students can access “high-quality and engaging afterschool activities that support their learning and development and assist them in obtaining state educational standards.” Such activities include homework assistance, tutoring and other complementary academic programs during out-of-school times.

Youth-serving organizations and local educational agencies in the state can apply for the funds for these activities.

The grant requires grantees to involve parents with their children’s learning.

Grantee awards are expected to “range from $50,000 to $220,000 per year for five years with funds decreasing in years four and five.” The availability of federal funds and the successful application score process will effect the number and size of awards.

RFP is set to release at https://wvde.us/federal-programs/21st-cclc/ on Feb. 2.

A Bidders’ Conference will be held virtually at 10 a.m. EST Feb. 2 in order to describe the 21st CCLC expectations and requirements. A recording of the conference will be available on the WVDE 21st CCLC website after the conference.

To attend the conference, register here.