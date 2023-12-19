BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WBOY) — In June of this year, the state board of education took over Upshur County Schools following an investigation related to federal COVID funding.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, an update was given on the “Special Circumstance Review” focusing on areas of non-compliance, specifically six areas, which included:

Operation of federal programs

Child nutrition

Local policies and procedures

Personnel and payroll

West Virginia Board of Education policy 8200

An excess levy call

The Superintendent of Upshur County Schools, Christy Miller said in the meeting that $816,000 has been repaid out of Upshur County Schools general fund and also expressed concerns about being placed back on a financial watch list with the state.

“So, what that means for us is, is we really have to watch our expenditures, and the state will then also have to watch those expenditures to make sure that the funds actually exist as we are attempting to pay our bills,” Miller said. “It also could impact the number of employees that we have and that we can continue to support Upshur count is very lucky right now we don’t have any overages. They’ve been very good at watching that so if we get put back on it, it means more state oversight.”

The West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) said in its update that it’s made notable areas of progress since the takeover. In the report, it said that a Superintendent’s Advisory Council has been formed and includes school-based professional and service employees. The report also added that Miller has established a standing meeting every Thursday with directors.

“I think a couple of things you know that there’s a level of accountability, there’s a level of transparency, and that we’re going to continue to work through this process to try to improve things and get back to teaching and learning,” said Jeffrey Kelley, the Officer of Accountability Assessment and Leadership for the West Virginia Department of Education. “We just wrapped up a special ed audit. We should have those reports here I would say right after the new year if not sooner, we’ll start to dig into those items subsequently that I hope that we get into instruction in the classroom. That’s obviously the most important thing that we’re we want to focus on and I think those are probably our next two steps and then we’ll see what we get from there.”

Superintendent Miller has developed and implemented plans to address the Science of Reading in Upshur County Schools. As part of the report, she also requested an audit of Special Education in Upshur County Schools. Individuals from the WVDE conducted the audit in November.

“I haven’t received that report from special education, yet I did make a request again this evening to hopefully receive that before the holidays. I would really like to have a plan in place as to how we’re going to address those second semester,” Miller said. “I’m very concerned that we are not meeting all of the needs of every student in this county, including our students with disabilities.”

Kelly said that the special education audit had just wrapped up and should be given to the superintendent and central office by the new year. He also said that the WVDE and the county are going to continue working through the process to try to improve things and get back to teaching and learning.

A full list of the six areas of focus can be found on the Upshur County BOE’s website with full details and explanations.