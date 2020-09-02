WV Higher Education Policy Commission awards grant funding to support diversity efforts at institutions across the state

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia’s Higher Education Policy Commission and Community and Technical College System have awarded $85,000 in grants to support strengthened diversity efforts at higher education institutions across the state.

Several academic institutions received funding from this grant, including West Virginia University and Fairmont State University.

A press release from the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission stated that the Diversity for Equity Grants are designed to support campus-led initiatives that make higher education more accessible to people of all ages, races, genders and backgrounds.

“This grant program has been in place for nearly a decade, and it remains so important today as we work to embrace diversity in higher education and level the playing field for educational success in West Virginia,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor of Higher Education. “I am grateful to these institutions for working creatively and diligently to promote equity in educational outcomes for diverse populations of students, and I look forward to doing even more to support equal opportunities for student success at campuses statewide.”

The release stated that examples of funded projects include implementing peer mentoring programs; establishing campus diversity committees; facilitating diversity-oriented student projects and research opportunities; providing academic course enhancements and supplemental educational materials; and, conducting various diversity trainings and presentations for students, faculty, and staff.

The following institutions will receive between $2,000-$5,000 for their individual projects: