MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Health continues with its strategic plan of training nurses and keeping them in the state of West Virginia.

This same strategy led to Mon Health partnering with Davis and Elkins College earlier this year. On Monday, the healthcare provider signed a partnership with West Virginia Junior College, providing a collaborative nursing program. Students will go through an accelerated 18-month program getting most of their training at the hospital and online.

Both Chief Executive Officers said the new program focuses on students who already have a busy life and may need financial aid. “We will, of course, offer our Mon Scholars Program to all of the West Virginia Junior College Nurses,” said Mon Health President, David Goldberg. “We help with tuition reimbursement. We help with some stipend dollars to help them as they’re going through their program, and then, the commitment is to work two years with Mon after they graduate for repayment of some of that loan. We’re willing to put our money where our mouth is and invest in the future of nursing for West Virginia Junior College and the other schools that we partner with and what’s exciting is we are finally doing it right here in Monongalia County with a homegrown organization.”

“An accelerated nursing program is not an easy program, you know. We are preparing you to save lives, and we find it’s not an academic ability that prevents students from being successful but rather it’s the ability to overcome the personal things that are going into their life,” said Chad Callen, CEO of West Virginia Junior College. “So, my advice to them would be to have no fear, jump in, that’s our job to support you, to wrap around you and give you the encouragement and the resources you need to be successful. So just go for it.”

