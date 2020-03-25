WVDE issues release on extended statewide school closure; will continue to work to feed children

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education has issued a press release in response to Governor Justice’ decision to extend the statewide school closure until April 20.

The release stated to in order to align with the governor’s top priority WVDE will continue to work closely with counties to ensure children are fed. The WVDE Office of Child Nutrition has worked tirelessly with counties, the West Virginia Division of Tourism, the West Virginia Department of Agriculture and the West Virginia National Guard to meet children’s nutritional needs during the school closure.

WVDE officials said during this unparalleled time, people must avoid assuming that continuity of education outside of typical school buildings only can occur through online means. Officials said that counties will continue to provide student engagement opportunities using learning materials, phone contact, email, technology-based virtual instruction or a combination of all of the above to meet student needs. The release stated that forthcoming guidance regarding student engagement will be grounded in compassion, communication and common sense rather than traditional compliance measures that most people are accustomed to in the education community.

“Our schools are the backbone of communities,” said State Superintendent of Schools W. Clayton Burch. “It is important that our families are supported during this time in our state. We appreciate the Governor’s guidance and support of West Virginia children,” said Superintendent Burch. “We have all had to pull together and find ways to address unforeseen challenges, and I know our hard working educators and school personnel will do what is needed to support our children.”