CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Education is partnering with Study.com to help aspiring educators pass an essential exam that is required to earn their teaching credentials.

This all comes as part of Study.com’s Keys to the Classroom Program, where the company will donate 400 comprehensive, cost-free sets of digital materials and resources to students enrolled in the Grow You Own WV Pathway to Teaching initiative.

Assistance will go towards preparing students to take the Praxis certification exam and will include support such as unlimited access to Study.com’s PRAXIS test prep resources, including Praxis Core, Praxis PLT and Praxis II Subject Assessments areas, and its learning academy, which includes more than 84,000 video lessons.

“One barrier for aspiring teachers is passing their teacher certification tests, including the PRAXIS,” said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact at Study.com. “Keys to the Classroom works to remove that barrier and provide resources to ensure more West Virginia classrooms are staffed by fully certified teachers, while emphasizing a strong commitment to strengthening the teacher pipeline in West Virginia.”

For more information on Study.com’s Keys to the Classroom scholarship, visit https://study.com/blog/study-com-s-keys-to-the-classroom.html. To learn more about the TeachWV Grow Your Own Pathway to Teaching Initiative, visit https://teachwv.com/grow-your-own/.