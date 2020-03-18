WVU Board of Governors votes to move school to online classes for remainder of spring semester; status of commencement still uncertain

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Board of Governors has voted to move nearly all classes to an online format for the remainder of the spring semester.

The BOG made the decision Wednesday during an emergency conference call.

WVU Provost Maryanne Reed made the announcement following an explanation from Dr. Clay Marsh about concerns related to the spread of coronavirus. She said the only exception would be some clinical rotations and related programming for certain programs at the Health Sciences Center. She added that final exams may start a few days sooner to allow for a longer testing period.

Additionally, WVU’s “Maymester,” a fully online, 3-week part-of-term during the beginning of the summer term, likely will not happen this year, according to Reed. However, a final decision has not been made.

The school also began online training for faculty members who need help providing instruction and assessments via WVU’s online platforms.

WVU is also asking faculty members to work with students who do not have access to online resources by being creative in how content is delivered to them, according to Reed.

WVU said it is strongly encouraging students not to return to campus. However, the school is keeping a residence hall open for students who have no other housing options.

WVU’s Vice President for Strategic Initiatives, Rob Alsop, said the school is working out a plan to provide students with a credit for their meal plans and housing. However, the details on that have yet to be worked out. Alsop did say that this credit will not be based on when students move out of residence halls. He stressed that students do not need to return to campus immediately to retrieve their belongings.

All buildings on campus will be closed to public access. The WVU Student Rec Center and the Mountainlair will be closed to everyone. The only access to the Mountainlair will entail students visiting the school’s food pantry.

WVU is also moving to an aggressive work-from-home model for employees. Only employees who are deemed critical to the alternative method of instruction or the safety and maintenance of the school will be required to work on campus, Alsop said.

Moreover, WVU is offering up to 75 hours of additional leave to employees who will be required to be on campus for work but who have coronavirus symptoms or meet another risk category, according to Alsop.

According to a release, WVU is still considering whether to hold commencement. It expects to announce a decision by March 25.

WVU had previously extended spring break and planned to offer classes online for an undetermined period of time.