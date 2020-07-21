WVU Dean of Students issues letter to students outlining precautions for return to campus

WVU Dean of Students Corey Farris (WVU Photo)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University’s Dean of Students Corey Farris issued a letter to students on Tuesday, outlining the precautions the university will take and students are expected to take as they return to campus on August 19.

The letter outlines several key subjects such as mandatory COVID-19 testing, the completion of a COVID-19 education module, the requirement of face masks/coverings on campus, move-in day guidelines and transportation guidelines. The letter also states that the PRT will not be in operation this fall, and instead additional busses will be in operation.

To read the full letter from Dean Farris, click here.