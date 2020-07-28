WVU extends fall payment deadline amid COVID-19 pandemic

MORGANTOWN – West Virginia University announced on Tuesday that it has extended the payment deadline for certain fall charges in order to give students more time to plan, after announcing a phased return to campus on Monday.

A press release from university officials stated that the payment deadline for fall charges on July eBills is now September 1 instead of August 1.

The release stated that the phases approach will result in fewer students on campus for in-person classes, with the hope of bringing more students back as the semester progresses.

More information on WVU’s phased return plan can be found here.