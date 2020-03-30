WVU Extension Service offering food safety tips during coronavirus outbreak

BERLIN, GERMANY – FEBRUARY 08: Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer’s stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on February 8, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. The fair, which takes place from February 8-10, is taking place amidst poor weather and harvest conditions in Spain that have led to price increases and even rationing at supmermarkets for fresh vegetables across Europe. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Extension Service is offering food safety tips during the coronavirus outbreak.

According to a release from WVU, food recommendations have not changed because of coronavirus; however, there are a few important items to remember when storing food after a trip to the grocery store.

West Virginia University Extension Service Families and Health experts Andi Hoover and Hannah Fincham have provided some tips and steps to help people stay safe.

Andi Hoover

“Always wash your vegetables and fruit before you eat them. The USDA recommends washing vegetables under running water,” said Hoover. “If possible, the FDA recommends selecting produce that isn’t bruised or damaged. Pre-cut items such as bags of lettuce or watermelon slices should be refrigerated or kept on ice while in the store and at home.”

Hoover also recommends using a principle common at the grocery store: rotating stock.

“We often over stock our canned foods in our kitchen cabinets. To ensure food safety and no food waste, we want to use the ‘First In, First Out’. When you come home from the grocery store with a couple of cans of food, pull out your older cans that you may still have. Put your new cans in and your older cans in front of those so you will use those first,” said Hoover.

Storing foods is just the beginning, as WVU stresses the importance of properly cooking foods.

Hannah Fincham

“Food temperatures are important. It’s necessary to stay out of the danger zone –between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Be sure to keep cold foods below 40 degrees and hot foods above 140 degrees. Foods left in the danger zone for two or more hours should be discarded,” said Fincham.

Applying a label to leftovers can also help keep families safe from food contamination, according to WVU.

“Cooked foods that are put into the refrigerator should be labeled with a ‘use by’ date, as we often forget when a dish was made. The ‘use by’ date should be no longer than seven days. After seven days, even refrigerated food can start growing bacteria. Leftovers should be reheated to an internal temperature of 165 degrees,” said Fincham.