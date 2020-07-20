WVU launches crowdfunding campaign to aid underrepresented students

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University Division of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion launched a crowdfunding campaign to help raise scholarship support for students from underrepresented a groups.

A release from the university stated that the historic and systemic obstacles that have been made more pressing by the COVID-19 pandemic mean current a prospective students from underrepresented groups often need financial help to start or continue their education at WVU.

The release stated that the crowdfunding campaign officially launched on Monday, and will run through Labor Day as part of the WVU Foundation’s “We Are Stronger Together” initiative. Crowdfunding is a means of raising money by reaching out to personal networks and inviting them to get involved with a project by making a contribution, the release stated.

“No matter our identities or personal challenges – Mountaineers always come together in times of crisis,” Vice President Meshea L. Poore said. “Your generous support to the Division of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Unrestricted Scholarship fund will make a tremendous impact on the lives of our students by providing them the opportunity to proceed with their education, complete their degrees, and achieve their dreams.”

The release stated that the Division of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion works year-round to help create a diverse and inclusive culture on WVU campuses – a culture that allows every student, every faculty or staff member and each campus visitor to learn, work and grow in a safe and nurturing environment. WVU officials said these efforts are on-going and require the help of the WVU community to ensure that every Mountaineer enters the welcoming environment they deserve. Currently, about nine percent of WVU’s student body is made up of students from underrepresented groups, according to the release.

“Contributions will make a tremendous impact on the lives of our underrepresented students by providing them the opportunity to proceed with their education, complete their degrees, and achieve their dreams,” Poore said. “Go beyond by sharing this campaign with friends and family members to help elevate the importance of this mission.”

The campaign content is shared on social media platforms Facebook (@WVUDiversity), Twitter (@DiversityWVU) and Instagram (@DiversityWVU).