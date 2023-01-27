KEYSER, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia University (WVU) Potomac State College announced that its new president has been chosen.

Chris Gilmer became the interim president of the WVU Keyser Campus in April 2022 but will now transition to the permanent campus president of WVU Potomac State College.

Chris Gilmer, president, WVU Potomac State College (WVU Photo)

“From the moment he arrived, Chris prioritized making connections with students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community,” WVU president Gordon Gee said. “His inclusive approach and dedication to our core mission, helping students learn and succeed, make Chris the right fit at the right time as we continue to expand opportunities at WVU Potomac State College.”

Gilmer will also continue as a tenured professor in the Division of Liberal Arts at Potomac State College.

“It is with great humility and a sense of gratitude and collaboration that I embark on this new journey. It took me about one minute to fall in love with this place and its people, and to see both the outstanding accomplishments of the past and present and the wondrous promise of the future,” Gilmer said. “I thank President Gee, Provost Maryanne Reed and Vice Provost Paul Kreider for believing in me. I assure you that no one will work harder or with more joy than I will work with and for this college and the WVU System.”

Gilmer has previously served as president of West Virginia University at Parkersburg, executive director of the Vicksburg, Mississippi campus of Alcorn State University, vice president for academic affairs at Adams State University in Colorado and was the founder of the National Institutes for Historically-Underserved Students.

“In less than a year, Dr. Gilmer has shown significant commitment to our Keyser campus’ academic programs, faculty and students,” Provost Reed said. “We have full faith in his ability to lead Potomac State College into the future through his service leadership and deep understanding of underserved populations.”