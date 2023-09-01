MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Five more program units at West Virginia University have received final recommendations following appeals from department chairs.

Two programs that initially received recommendations to be discontinued were successful in their appeals and will remain in operation, pending a vote from the WVU Board of Governors. These changes come after the university announced on Thursday that two other programs successfully appealed their recommendations.

Department of English

According to a release from WVU Today, the Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing program will be recommended to continue at the university following a successful appeal from the Department of English.

This recommendation comes after the Department of English and the Eberly College of Arts and Sciences successfully appealed the preliminary recommendation to discontinue the MFA in Creative Writing. Both parties also appealed the recommendation for the number of faculty associated with the unit, which will now be reduced to 28.

School of Music

The School of Music was able to successfully appeal a preliminary recommendation that would have had the number of faculty in the School of Music reduced to 33. The reduction will now be to 34 faculty members, according to the release.

The following recommendations were not appealed and will be presented to the WVU Board of Governors as listed:

BA Music Business and Industry: Continue at the current level of activity

BM Music Education: Continue at the current level of activity

BM Music Therapy: Continue at the current level of activity

BM Music Performance: Jazz and Comercial Music (formerly Jazz Studies): Discontinuance This unit reportedly has the Provost’s Office approval to begin an Intent to Plan process for a new undergraduate degree in commercial music

MM Conducting: Continue at the current level of activity

MA Music Business and Industry: Continue at the current level of activity

MM Music Education: Continue at the current level of activity

MM Collaborative Piano: Discontinuance

MM Composition: Discontinuance

MM Jazz Pedagogy: Discontinuance

DMA Conducting: Continue at the current level of activity

DMA Collaborative Piano: Discontinuance

DMA Composition: Discontinuance

Department of Communication Studies

According to the release, the Eberly College’s Department of Communication Studies was unsuccessful in its appeal on Thursday, Aug. 31 of the preliminary recommendations that recommended the department reduce its number of faculty positions to 11.

The release said that the key factors that led to the appeal’s failure include a “sustained decrease in enrollment in the unit’s majors and in student credit hour production.” The committee also cited that the unit delivers a “large number of elective courses for non-majors.”

The Department of Communication Studies did not appeal the recommendations that heavily focused on curriculum revisions for undergraduate or graduate programs in Communication Studies.

School of Education

The College of Applied Human Sciences’ School of Education also appealed to the committee on Thursday and made the case that the MA Special Education program has had enrollment growth in each of the last two fall semesters and is operating in a cost-effective manner. As a result of the appeal, the committee voted to overturn its preliminary recommendation to discontinue the program, according to the release.

However, some other recommendations were not overturned as the MA Higher Education Administration and PhD Higher Education programs failed to make an effective appeal to the committee.

The recommendation to reduce the number of faculty in the School of Education to 18 will also remain unchanged. The committee said that this recommendation comes from the “decrease in student credit hour production and low student-to-faculty ratios.” However, the committee did consider a plan to adjust the workload for some tenured and tenure-track faculty.

The preliminary plan to discontinue the EdD Higher Education Administration program was not appealed. The school also agreed with the committee’s initial recommendation to revise the BA Elementary Education program. The revision will include a plan to participate in Ohio Reciprocity and an Expanded State Strategy by fall 2024.

Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering

Also on Thursday, the Department of Petroleum and Natural Gas Engineering appealed the committee on its recommendation to reduce the number of faculty in the department to five, but was unanimously denied. The release said that the key reasons for the denial were the “significant and sustained enrollment declines across programs, a decrease in student credit hour production, low student-to-faculty ratios and a failure to reduce faculty positions in parallel with enrollment trends.”

What’s next?

The release said that the next step in this process will be for the WVU Board of Governors to hear public comments from those who have signed up or submitted them in writing prior to Sept. 14. A planned vote on the committee’s final recommendations is planned for Sept. 15 during the board’s regular meeting.

The University plans to announce the final recommendations for the three remaining units that presented appeals on Sept. 5.