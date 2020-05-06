UPDATE: WVU changes dates for residence hall move-out

UPDATE (5/6/20 11:05 a.m.):

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – West Virginia University has amended the move-out schedule for students living in residence halls.

According to a press release, WVU students may return to campus to collect their belongings from residence halls and to complete the check-out process beginning May 18 and continuing through June 6.

WVU said in an effort to protect people, increased cleaning of public spaces and high-touch items, including any available moving carts, will take place throughout the day.

Residents must schedule a time for their move-out to prioritize the health and safety of students and staff members, the release states. However, if residents experience COVID-19 symptoms in the days before their scheduled time slot, they must notify the university by email.

The university has issued the following guidance:

Scheduling process:

Registration must be completed at least 48 hours prior to arrival. Directions for registration will be emailed to residents.

Time slots are available Monday-Saturday with the exception of Memorial Day Weekend: May 23-25.

Health and safety measures:

Personal protection equipment is required in all public areas. Residents and helpers should bring a mask and gloves. The CDC has guidelines on cloth face coverings to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Suitemates/roommates cannot select the same time slot.

Onsite move-out process:

Only one family member/support person may accompany the resident into the building to maintain the highest possible level of health and safety.

WVU will not provide assistance in moving items between student rooms and personal vehicles.

Buildings will be minimally staffed. Staff members will assist with monitoring and controlling building access and managing supplies.

Additional information regarding the move-out process is available here. Separate guidance is available for students planning a move-out from an off-campus apartment.

Move-out information for University Apartments, including College Park, University Park, University Place and Vandalia, will be provided at a later date, according to WVU.

ORIGINAL STORY (5/5/20 8:12 p.m.):

West Virginia University has released information about the move out process for students who were living in residence halls.

According to the WVU Housing website, students will be allowed to return to residence halls from May 11-30 on a scheduled basis and adhering to the following guidelines:

Students MUST REGISTER – anyone arriving for move-out who is not scheduled to move out on that day and time will be denied access to their building ; this is to maintain the highest possible level of health and safety.

– ; this is to maintain the highest possible level of health and safety. Registration MUST be completed at least 48 hours prior to arrival.

be completed at least 48 hours prior to arrival. Residents will receive an email from reslife@mail.wvu.edu with directions on how to register for a time slot.

Time slots are available Monday – Saturday (with the exception of Sunday, May 17 and Memorial Day Weekend: Saturday, May 23, Sunday, May 24 and Monday, May 25) as follows: 8 a.m. – 10 a.m. 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. 3:30 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. 6 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Suitemates/ roommates cannot select the same time slot.

Registration changes may be made up to 48 hours prior to arrival; students may access the system to make any changes prior to the 48-hour window. If within 48 hours, students should email reslife@mail.wvu.edu for instructions.

The website also stated that personal protection equipment (PPE) is required within all public areas. Officials are advising individuals to bring their own PPE, including masks and gloves for each person that will be participating in the move out process.

WVU staff will be cleaning and sanitizing areas and moving carts throughout the day to make sure the spread of COVID-19 is minimized.

The university also released more specific information about the move out process such as only one family member/support person may accompany the resident into the building to help with move-out and that staff will not be providing assistance in moving items between student rooms and personal vehicles.

According to officials, the move-out process was developed with guidance from public health officials and medical professionals to help limit contact and expedite the move-out process.

Students who were living on campus before COVID-19 have been unable to return to their dorms to take home their belongings, many left campus for spring break and haven’t been allowed back since.

According to the university’s web page for Spring 2020 move out guidelines, WVU is under a “no access” policy for all residence halls. This means that no one is allowed in, unless in situations where it is has been necessary for the student to stay on campus due to unsafe home conditions or other previously authorized entrances.

Off-campus students were allowed a period of time between May 1–17 to move. This time period had strict guidelines that were set by the Monongalia County Health Department and WVU that follow public health measures such as observing social distancing, hand washing and wearing a mask or face covering in public.

The housing website has more information and instructions for students/ parents about the move-out process. Officials are encouraging students to continue checking their emails for further instructions on registration and confirmation of move-out times.