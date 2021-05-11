WVU Research Corporation receiving federal funding for 2 projects

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - The I-79 Technology Park is getting a new satellite program. The Space Weather Follow On-Lagrange 1 (SWFO L-1) is an observatory that will focused on studying space weather. It will collect data on things, like the radiation of the sun and climate change.

“Well, the climate is changing,” said Jim Estep, President and CEO of the High Technology Foundation. “Why? They’re still trying to figure it out, but it is changing, and the implications are just incredible for coastal cities, for farming, for air travel, so it's very complicated. And so, having this new program operational is really going to provide and enormous amount of new data that’s going to help all the science agencies provide some answers. Both on how we can protect ourselves, but also how we can adapt.”