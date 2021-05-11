WVU Research Corporation receiving federal funding for 2 projects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., announced $367,688 from the National Science Foundation for two research projects at West Virginia University Research Corporation.
“The National Science Foundation continues to be a strong partner for the Mountain State and our universities, and I am pleased they are investing in West Virginia University for two research projects. One of these projects will study behavioral science while engaging undergraduate students with the psychology and research fields and the other project will look at how states handle simultaneous crises. I look forward to seeing the impact of these important projects and I will continue to advocate for funding and resources to help research projects in West Virginia succeed.”Sen. Manchin
“Projects from the National Science Foundation help strengthen the education of students in West Virginia, while also providing opportunities for our higher education institutions to expand operations. It’s great to see these two projects announced today to increase research capabilities at WVU. These two projects will help underrepresented psychology students gain a solid foundation in behavior sciences fields, as well as give students the resources to examine our society’s ability to respond to simultaneous crises involving major disasters. I will continue to advocate for the resources our students need to pursue opportunities in colleges and universities across West Virginia.”Sen. Capito
Individual awards listed below:
- $323,027 – West Virginia University Research Corporation, “REU Site: Research in Behavior Science at West Virginia”
- This research project aims to foster student interest and participation in experimental psychology, as well as expand the diversity of skilled researchers in the behavioral science field. This project will encourage participation from undergraduate students, including students from underrepresented groups and the participants will conduct laboratory research in behavioral science with a focus on “bench science” in behavioral psychology and the translation of research to issues of social significance.
- $44,661 – West Virginia University Research Corporation, “RAPID: Collaborative Research: Non-state Service Provision in the Context of Multiple Extreme Events”
- This research project will provide a baseline for the study of the disaster state and study how government and non-state actors respond to simultaneous crises involving major disast