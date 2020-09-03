WVU to receive half-million dollars for visual therapy research

WASHINGTON – Sens. Joe Manchin, D–W.Va., and Shelley Moore Capito, R–W.Va., have announced $505,595 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services National Eye Institute for visual therapy research at West Virginia University.
“West Virginia University is a leader in research across many fields and this funding will help WVU continue to lead in medical research. The project focuses on visual laser therapy and aims to help West Virginians with glaucoma. I look forward to seeing the results of this research and will continue to push for funding that supports research projects here in the Mountain State.”
“WVU continues to lead the way in innovative medical procedures and research for the state of West Virginia. This funding will help advance our vision research and make certain therapy options available for those that need them. I am encouraged to see this investment coming into West Virginia and look forward to the progress made as a result.”