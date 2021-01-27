WVWC expands COVID-19 testing for students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – A local college is expanding its COVID-19 testing as students arrive on campus.

West Virginia Wesleyan College has partnered with the state to ensure every student gets a PCR COVID-19 test as they returned to campus.

Wesleyan had stopped all in-person classes for the fall semester due to the pandemic.

This semester, the college welcomes back most of its more than 1,000 students, but with some changes to keep them as healthy as possible.

“Our universal mask policy, I think that’s going to be a very important part of our plan. So it doesn’t matter if you’re outside, on the sidewalk or in the building, we’re requiring everyone on campus, on-campus grounds to wear a mask,” said John Bohman, director of campus safety and security at Wesleyan.

Around half of the Wesleyan student body are athletes, and they are tested multiple times a week by the MEC.

Bohman said the remainder will continue to be tested randomly through the semester.