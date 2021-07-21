WVWC upgrading digital infrastructure for students

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – An area college is working to keep its students well-connected digitally.

West Virginia Wesleyan College is working on the first phase of a three-phase plan to upgrade and further modernize its wireless infrastructure.

WVWC IT officials are adding new connectivity for dorms and other areas students frequent.

They want to ensure that students can continue to learn through any restrictions.

“They can have access anytime 24/7 and it’s really important that we give that to them first in residence halls where they can study in the evenings and it’s very important to do that first and then the next project will be doing the academic areas which will cover the classrooms and things like that,” said Neil Roth, director of information technology at Wesleyan.

Next on the list to upgrade is the administrative buildings on campus, and the final phase will upgrade the campus’ fiber optic connection.