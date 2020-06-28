Elkins American Legion hosted a friendly cornhole tournament Saturday afternoon

ELKINS, W.Va. – Everyone once in a while professional cornhole players like to take a break from competition. Saturday afternoon at the American Legion in Elkins, Dawg Pound Cornhole hosted a friendly cornhole tournament as dozens of teams came to play.

Dawg Pound Cornhole competes and host tournaments from Preston County all the way down to Charleston West Virginia, and beyond state limits.

One team that played Saturday afternoon was the 304 Cornholers, they have two top 90 ranked cornhole players according to ESPN rankings. Eddie Weese was one of those players present Saturday, he said his favorite part was being able to play in his hometown.

“I feel like we get to play with out friends, so we get to play with everyone we normally get to play with, but it takes a lot of the pressure off to just go out there and play,” said Weese. “In my hometown, there are a lot of familiar faces, and even though its still a little bit competitive, its not quiet as bad as it is when your going to play for the big tournaments.”

Weese said he has played three times since the stay at home order was lifted and he is still dusting off the cobwebs but he will be ready for larger competition soon.

Anyone is welcome to join the 304 Cornholers, all you have to do is reach out through their Facebook.