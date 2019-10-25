Elkins man charged after getting into altercation with officers when awoken in his car, police say

ELKINS, W.Va. — A Randolph County man is in custody after getting into an altercation with police officers when they woke him up while he was asleep in his car in the parking lot of a business in Elkins.

On Oct. 24, officers with the Elkins Police Department were dispatched to the Smoker Friendly on Randolph Avenue in Elkins in reference to two individuals being passed out in their vehicle in the parking lot, according to a criminal complaint.

When officers arrived, they observed that there were two people asleep in a green Chevy Trailblazer, which had the registration of 83K267, and the vehicle running, officers said.

Officers saw two rubber cases, one which was blue and pink and the other blue and orange, in the driver’s hand and a black velvet bag in his lap; there was also a set of digital scales in a cup holder and U.S. currency on the floor, according to the complaint.

Christopher Rosier

Opening the door, officers attempted to wake the vehicle’s occupants, but neither awoke until multiple attempts were made, officers said. When the driver, identified as Christopher Rosier, 32, of Elkins, woke up, he attempted to push the officers from his vehicle, according to the complaint.

Officers told Rosier to give them whatever he had in his hands, but he then tried to hide the rubber containers, officers said. Officers took the containers from Rosier and then removed him from the vehicle, searching him for weapons, according to the complaint.

When officers searched the Rosier’s bags, they found a small bag containing a crystal-like substance of presumed methamphetamine, a small bag of blue pills with “M 30” imprinted on them identified as Oxycodone Hydrochloride 30 mg, two small bags of green pills with “2-90-3” imprinted on them identified as alprazolam 2 mg, $230, two empty cellophane wrappers and a notebook, officers said.

In the notebook, officers said that the words “sell 30’s for cash to get ball,” “200 for $7 (8) $240” and “$200=(20) $ 600)” written inside. Officers then placed Rosier under arrest for the charge of “possession with intent to deliver,” to which Rosier said “I’m not selling s***,” according to the complaint.

Rosier then refused to put his legs in the police cruiser and tried to run past officers in an attempt to flee, with officers attempting “to control” Rosier and place him in the cruiser, officers said.

Rosier then started kicking at the officers, and they sprayed him with “OC spray” in the face and got him into the police cruiser, according to the complaint.

The passenger of Rosier’s vehicle was then told to leave the area due to Rosier’s “actions and level of combativeness” as Rosier began kicking and violently throwing himself around the police cruiser, troopers said.

Officers told Rosier to stop, but he spat at the officers, so they removed Rosier from the cruiser “to get him some air” and placed him in a different cruiser that had a vinyl and plastic interior “for easier cleanup,” according to the complaint.

Rosier became combative once again and tried to flee, breaking antenna of the police cruiser as he did so. Officers took him to the ground once more, when he began flailing and kicking until an officer “drive stunned” him, officers said.

During booking, officers saw a small sales pad with what appeared to have two pages of “ledgers” written on them, according to the complaint.

Rosier is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.