Elkins man gets 10 year federal prison sentence on meth charge

ELKINS, W.Va. – A Randolph County man was sentenced Tuesday to more than 10 years in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine, United States Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Jeffrey Woods, 58 of Elkins, pleaded guilty to one count of “Conspiracy to Distribute More than 5 Grams of Methamphetamine” in January 2019. He admitted to conspiring with others to distribute more than five grams of methamphetamine, also known as “crystal” and “ice,” from the fall of 2016 to July 2018 in Randolph County.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force and the Elkins Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. District Judge John Bailey presided over Tuesday’s sentencing hearing.

Woods is being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.