Elkins man in custody for allegedly fathering child with 14-year-old

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Elkins man is in custody after West Virginia State Police received DNA test results from a child he fathered when the mother was underage.

On Aug. 27, state troopers received a statement from a 19-year-old woman about an incident which occurred when she was 14 years old, according to a criminal complaint.

Kyle Hoyman

The woman told officers that when she was 14, she was sexually assaulted by Kyle Hoyman, 29, of Elkins, who was 24 years old at the time of the assault, troopers said. As a result of the sexual assault, the teen became pregnant, according to the complaint.

Officers were able to obtain documents which contained results of a DNA test of the child, and the DNA test, birth certificate and notice of filing of paternity test all indicated Hoyman as the father of the child.

Hoyman is charged with third degree sexual assault. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $75,000 bond.