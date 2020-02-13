Elkins man pleads guilty to federal child porn charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Randolph County man has admitted to a federal child pornography charge, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced Wednesday.

Jack Rice

Jack Rice, 62 of Elkins, pleaded guilty, in front of U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi, to one count of “Possession of Child Pornography.” Rice admitted to having images of child pornography depicting minors under the age of 12 in January 2018 in Harrison County, according to news release from Powell’s office.

Rice faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the West Virginia State Police, and the Bridgeport Police Department investigated Rice’s case.

Rice was originally indicted by a Harrison County grand jury, on a child pornography charge, in September 2019.

Rice is being held in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting his federal sentencing.