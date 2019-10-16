Elkins officials consider change to city manager system

ELKINS, W.Va. – City officials in Elkins are considering a major change in the structure of their government.

Elkins City Clerk Jessica Sutton said they are looking at adding a city manager position.

The manager would be responsible for the day-to-day operations of the city, a job currently managed by the mayor and city council.

Sutton said the measure will likely have to be approved by city-wide ballot, and may not be the only change considered.

“In addition to looking at potentially changing the organization itself, there are other things in the charter that we’d like to address at the same time,” said Sutton.

If the city would decide to move forward with the changes, the next chance to put it up for a vote in a city election is 2021.