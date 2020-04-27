Missing Elkins boy found safe

UPDATE 4/26/20 9:45 p.m. – According to Elkins External Affairs Specialist, Braydon has been found safe.

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins Police Department is searching for a missing six-year old boy named Braydon.

According to Sutton Stokes Elkins External Affairs Specialist, the boy was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday evening at his home, 190 High Street in Elkins.

Stokes said he was last seen wearing track pants and no shirt but could have put a shirt on before leaving his house. Braydon is 40″ tall, weighs 40lbs, has blonde hair, brown eyes and is missing all four of his front teeth.

If you think you’ve seen Braydon or know his whereabouts please call 911.