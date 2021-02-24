Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce supports local restaurants by hosting ‘Distance Socially, Eat Locally’ event

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins-Randolph County Chamber of Commerce held a special event on Wednesday designed to help local restaurants known as ‘Distance Socially, Eat Locally.’

Customers were given a salad, entrée, and dessert for a low flat rate.

Residents were able to order meals from a prefixed menu and pick up their meals, curbside. Restaurants have now been operating at limited capacity for nearly a full year, so there have been obvious financial repercussions from the pandemic.

The 1863 Appalachian Bistro in Elkins was the first restaurant to partner with the Chamber for the event.

The Chamber commended the Randolph County community for continually stepping up and helping out local businesses.

“I would say the restaurants in our area have definitely suffered through the pandemic; it’s been tough. But the community has really stepped up and been supportive,” said Elkins-Randolph County Chamber Executive Director, Lisa Wood.

Wood said that she hoped the event on Thursday is the first of a series the Chamber can have with other local restaurants. She said that there are plans to have events with two more local restaurants in each of the next two months.