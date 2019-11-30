Elkins Scott-Kump Home offers “Christmas Past and Present” tours

ELKINS, W.Va. – Owners of the Scott-Kump Home in Elkins hosted a “Christmas Past and Present” tour Friday allowing folks the opportunity to travel back in time.

The home was filled with multiple trees decked out with many ornaments and lights . Tickets for the tours were sold at $20 per person. Proceeds from the tours benefit Mountain Hospice, Randolph County Humane Society, Tygarts Valley Homestead Association, and Randolph County United with their goals.

“We just had a lot of fun, like I said, putting everything together. And in the beginning, it in no way had planned in being what it has turned out to be. I think one of the groups has 60 tickets sold for one day, the next weekend,” said Mike Elza, director of marketing for Mountain Hospice.

Guest were able to partake in hors d’oeuvres, entertainment, and wine and cheese samplings. More tours are available November 30 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. and on December 6th and 7th.