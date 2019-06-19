Elkins special council meeting addresses local issues

ELKINS, W.Va. – Elkins city council held a special meeting Tuesday evening due to West Virginia day on Thursday, interrupting their normal schedule.

The council addressed a number of local issues including vacant alleys and upcoming summer events.

City clerk, Jessica Sutton conducted the meeting in Mayor Van Broughton’s absence.

“We have an ordinance that’s on second reading tonight that has to do with the vacation of an alley in town. Some property owners can petition the city and ask for the alley to be vacated so they can take ownership for it and typically in those cases the city will maintain if there’s any utilities that run through there, they’ll maintain the right to access them,” said acting mayor, Jessica Sutton.

Other issues addressed were approvals for budget revisions and an Alcohol Beverage Control Association endorsement request for Davis & Elkins College.