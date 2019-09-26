Elkins woman arrested on drug charge during robbery investigation

ELKINS, W.Va. – An Elkins woman has been arrested after police said they found marijuana and methamphetamine in her possession while attempting to investigate a robbery.

On Wednesday, August 28, officers with the Moorefield Police Department went to the Elkins Economy Inn in Elkins, according to a criminal complaint. Officers said they went to the motel to speak to Donna Wilfong, 46, of Elkins to find out anything she knew about a robbery that occurred earlier that month in Hardy County.

Donna Wilfong

Officers said they found Wilfong in Room 130 at the Elkins Economy Inn and that she confirmed she was the only person occupying the room. Officers then informed Wilfong of their reason for speaking to her and advised her of her rights.

Wilfong then gave officers permission to search her room and her vehicle, according to the criminal complaint. Officers said that before beginning the search, Wilfong told police that she had some marijuana in her purse.

During the search of her purse, officers said they found seven bags of marijuana that were divided into varying amounts, a digital scale, $578 in cash, an “owe” list and one plastic container with a small amount of methamphetamine inside,

Wilfong has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. She is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $25,000.