Elks Lodge helps 2 food pantries in Harrison County by distributing food

SALEM, W.Va. – The Harrison County Elks Lodge is ensuring that no one goes hungry as the weather continues to get colder.

The organization recently received two grants from the Elks National Foundation totaling $5,500. Elks lodge members distributed non-perishable food to the Bread of Life Food Pantry in Salem and the Helping Hands Food Pantry in Lost Creek. Organizers like Jeff Barnhart explained that they chose these two pantries because of how many people they both serve.

“These two pantries are undeserved in smaller communities; however, they have the same amount of people needing assistance. One has 122 families they serve a week, and the other 160 families a month. So, in order to help with this, it’s nice.”

To join the Elks or make a donation, contact Jeff Barnhart at (304) 365-2362.