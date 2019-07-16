Emergency officials share how to be prepared during hurricane season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Officials are encouraging people everywhere to stay prepared for all possible emergencies during hurricane season.

The 2019 hurricane season began on June 1 and will end November 30.

West Virginia often sees the remains of hurricanes in nearby areas, usually through wind and rainfall.

Experts advise having 72 hours worth of food, water and batteries on hand as well as keeping lawn furniture secure so it doesn’t blow away.

“Mother nature throws a lot of things our way, and with that we always need to be prepared. Even though we don’t directly get hit with the hurricane, but we can get the after effects of it. We always need to be prepared for any kind of power outages, trees down, wind events coming in, as well as the rain and the flooding and everything,” said Laura Pysz, Director of the Harrison County Office of Emergency Management.

For more information on how to be prepared during hurricane season, click here.