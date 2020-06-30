Emerging Leaders start a collection for Marion and Taylor county students

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The United Way’s Emerging Leaders program will begin taking up a collection for students in Marion and Taylor counties.

Some of the items needed include travel shampoo and soap, non-perishable snacks, deodorant, female hygiene items and clothing. Things that some students may not have readily available at home.

The goal for the drive is to help children and students in the two counties to feel more confident and prepared to learn without the worry of basic essentials.

The collection is set to take place from June 29 – August 7 and there will be collection sites at the following places:

Rider Pharmacy – Fairmont

– Fairmont Mario’s Pizza – Mannington

– Mannington Espresso Yourself – Grafton

– Grafton Applebee’s – White Hall

– White Hall Walmart – Grafton

– Grafton United Way Office– 221 Washington Street

The Emerging Leaders program connects young leaders with United Way and immerses them in the community. The mission of the program is to bring together individuals between the ages of 20 and 40 to make a difference in their communities.

The program requires a yearly contribution of $100 or more and be in the target age of 20-40 to join.

Those who would like to learn more about the program and other projects that are going on, can do so on its website.

Anyone who would like to see the full Amazon Charity List and purchase items, can do so by clicking here. Any items that are bought will be sent directly to the Emerging Leaders for their collection.