Second Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) is reporting Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for coronavirus. His teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive Wednesday.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Jazz fans are heartbroken for the team and the entire NBA.

“Now, I am worried for the other players and the staff and all the people who work with them,” Salt Lake resident Ben Turner said.

The NBA suspended its season “until further notice” after Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. The announcement came only hours after the majority of the league’s owners were leaning toward playing games without fans in arenas.

Neither the NBA or Jazz have said what will happen to already sold tickets.

“I think its a bit of an overreaction,” Salt Lake resident Isobel Lingenfelter said. “My dad got tickets to the game with the Clippers and he is missing out on that.”

The Jazz organization and Utah state officials confirmed the preliminary positive virus test, but they did not identify Gobert as the affected player. Gobert was ruled out with an unspecified illness before Wednesday night’s game.

RELATED: Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus

As a follow-up to yesterday’s positive COVID-19 test, Oklahoma health officials tested all members of the Utah Jazz traveling party, confirming one additional positive outcome for a Jazz player. We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward. – Utah Jazz

Thursday morning the team was allowed to leave Oklahoma.

“We wish this player a full and speedy recovery, and appreciate the work of health officials in Oklahoma to test a member of the Utah Jazz for COVID-19, as well as their prudent decision to test the entire team at this time,” said Governor Herbert and Lt. Governor Cox in a prepared statement.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as more information becomes available.

Other coronavirus related stories: