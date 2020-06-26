Essential Everyone: Auto Technicians

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – They’ve kept truck drivers and other essential employees moving throughout the pandemic, often working through the risk of servicing out-of-state vehicles.

This week, we’re honoring technicians and mechanics.

We talked to auto technician Donald Fortney at Wiemer Volkswagon who explained that these days, when a car goes in for a service, it will undergo a few extra steps and treatments along the way. Watch the video to find out!

Essential Everyone Web Series:

The team at 12 News wanted to check in with our community during this difficult time. Do you know someone who is going above and beyond to keep our communities running? Nominate them for our new ESSENTIAL EVERYONE web series, and they could be featured in next week’s segment!

**Nominees must be willing to be interviewed.**

Those who are interested in nominating, can email submissions to Amanda Mueller, by clicking here.