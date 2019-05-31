Evangel Baptist Church holds fundraiser to build beds for area children in need

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County church is trying to raise money so that every child in the county has a bed to sleep in.

Bridgeport’s Evangel Baptist Church is holding a two-day hot dog and rummage sale benefiting the Sleep in Heavenly Peace project.

The organization builds beds and also provides mattresses, comforters, pillows and blankets. Church members said they immediately began working on ways to raise money when they heard about the project.

“That’s what God want us to do. We’re his Christians we’re supposed to be Christ-like, and we need to put others first, you see someone in need it’s only normal that you’re going to help out,” said church music director, Ginny Knight. “And it just spoke to my heart because I can’t imagine a child sleeping on the floor with maybe not even a blanket.”

Rain or shine, the fundraiser will continue on Saturday at the church on Airport Road across from Glotfelty Tire.