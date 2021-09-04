Events kick off at 2021 Jackson Mill Jubilee

WESTON, W.Va. – Some West Virginians are spent their Labor Day weekend locally at the Jackson’s Mill Jubilee.

Families could find anything from homemade food to unique crafts. It also had a kid’s section, music, horseback rides and tractor displays.

“It’s just a lot of fun for the families to come out and have some good clean fun and buy some stuff you probably won’t find anywhere else,” David Vaughn President of the Jubilee, said. “We have artisans that are unique in their craft they really are you’ll find one-of-a-kind things here at the mill.”

But for some the activities aren’t what it’s all about.

“We come down Thursday and set up and we sit and talk, and we enjoy the company,” Bob Johnston, said. “We just have a good time.”

Johnston is 91-years-old and collects antique tractors and sets them up to show them off every year. This year they had 40 tractors displayed.

The jubilee has been around since 1974 but organizers said this year the crowds were lower than before.

“We didn’t put the festival on this year to try and get as many people in here as we could and cram it in a make a bunch of money and that kind of deal, we wanted to have a nice safe festival for our, the people that wanted to come out,” Vaughn said.

And those who wanted to come out enjoyed the reunion especially since last year’s festival was cancelled due to covid.

“It still feels like home,” Vaughn said. “It’s nice to see people you haven’t seen in over two years now. Everybody is either from here or moved here or commute here from surrounding states but has been a part of the jubilee family for forever.”