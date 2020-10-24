Experts recommend getting a flu vaccine during COVID-19 pandemic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Center for Disease Control and the West Virginia Immunization Network recommends that West Virginians get vaccinated during this cold and flu season.

The flu vaccine is recommended for everyone six months and older to reduce the spread of influenza, especially amid the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

Experts also recommend frequent hand washing and social distancing, as well as wearing masks or face coverings to help keep everyone safe and healthy.

Vaccines are available at doctor’s offices, many drugstores and free events, and offered by some employers. Insurance often covers the cost of the vaccine.