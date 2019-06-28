Experts weigh in on summer car maintenance

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – With the 4th of July quickly approaching, many people will be taking road trips. As Americans enjoy the holiday, it is important to practice car maintenance.

The main way to stay safe during holiday travels is to check up on your car often.

Experts at Rokisky’s Service Center in Clarksburg said the main problem with car safety is drivers waiting until the last minute to prepare.

“If you know you’re going on a trip, don’t start checking everything the day before you leave, a couple days before. Get all your fluid levels checked. Antifreeze is key because of the heat, and the other thing is checking the tire pressure and tread depths,” said owner Bob Rokisky.

Experts also encourage drivers to obey traffic laws while enjoying the holiday.