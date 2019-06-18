F.A.I.R. INC. hosts Morgantown annexation meeting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – On Monday, residents and business owners in the Morgantown area gathered to discuss the potential effects of the proposed annexation plan scheduled for the outskirts of Morgantown later this year.

The “Forced Annexation Isn’t Right Incorporation” hosted a meeting to inform residents and business owners of the repercussions of the possible annexation plan that would affect areas such as, Suncrest, Mileground, Scott Avenue, and the North Hills community.

“The businesses will be paying a B&O tax, they’ll be paying a fire service fee, they’ll be paying a higher property tax, residential areas will be paying a higher property tax, they’ll need to get permits for any work done on their home,” said Jim Manilla, president of F.A.I.R.

Approximately 367 business, 12,000 residents, and 6,800 employees will be financially affected by the forced annexation.

Mylan Pharmaceuticals will be the only business unaffected if this proposal moves forward.