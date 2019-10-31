Fairmont alumni honors his son with scholarship

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Barry Baisden was an Occupational Safety graduate from Fairmont State University in 1981. He recently funded the Sam Baisden Scholarship in Occupational Safety to honor his son, who died in a tragic accident in 2018.

Baisden retired in 2017 as the refining safety, security, health and environment manager. He wanted to honor his son as well as give back to the school that provided him with the education that established the foundation for his entire career.

This scholarship will be received by students who are in the occupational safety program full time and hold a grade point average of 2.75 or higher. Students will be able to renew the scholarship every year if they continue to fit the requirements.

The $30,000 scholarship fund will provide about $1,000 annually for students. The very first scholarship awarded will come in the fall of 2020 semester.