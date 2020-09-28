Fairmont Catholic continues to see success with in-person instruction

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Monday marked the 15th day of in-person instruction at Fairmont Catholic school.

The school decided to go to in-person classes after Labor Day. The administration was worried people would let up on the rules and regulations over the holiday weekend, but parents and students came back more focused than before.

The school has seen no incidents at all this school year until a girl scraped her knee last Friday. This school year is the first for the principal, and for Joyce Evans the new Director of Curriculum and Instruction. Together, the two make up more than 90 years of experience in the educational system; but neither could have predicted or been prepared for something like the pandemic.

“To see parents get on board, I mean, these kids have not been in school since March, and that’s very different,” said Evans. “I’ve never had anything like this in my career. They are starving to be back in school, in structure. They need structure; they want to see their friends. Our lives are all very different, but we just want to concentrate on having the kids here.”

The school made many changes to their daily and weekly routine from years past. Students only have mass three days a week and have three different lunch shifts to allow safety for students.

Fairmont Catholic will continue to do what they are doing to keep everyone safe and secure at school. The school also does currently have a few openings in certain grade levels. To learn more, call (304)-363-5313.