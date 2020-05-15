Fairmont Catholic School changing their curriculum to ensure success in every student

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Fairmont Catholic School is preparing for the next school year, and they are making adjustments to ensure all students can see success in the future. ​

With registration coming up on Monday, May 18, the newly elected principal, Diane Burnside, is working hard to change the academic curriculum. The school also created a new position, Director of Curriculum and Instruction, to manage the data collected and help make adjustments where they need to.

“The bottom line, is we want to have successful adults, and to also have values as they leave our school,” said Burnside. “We have a lot of alumni that are successful, that are showing us that. Now it is time to change what we have goin on, so every student can be successful too.”​

One of the new goals is to build enrollment. Registration begins on Monday May 18. Families interested in attending the school for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, can call the school at (304)-363-5313 to set up a virtual tour, and ask any questions they may have. If no one answers the phone, you can send an email to dburnside@gmail.com.

They are also making adjustments to the current curriculum by collecting and analyzing more data. Joyce Evans was chosen to be the director of this position.

Evans will be in charge of looking at the data and making the changes needed to make sure every student is getting the most out of their education at Fairmont Catholic.

“Every classroom, and every student is a little different and those connections as an adult with those kids, the interaction that you have, like hooking the heart then the mind, are so important to their success in the future,” said Evans. “I’m looking forward to all of that, I can’t wait to get started.”​

​Both Burnside and Evans came out of retirement to use their many years of experience, and give back to youth education.

If you are interested in registering or learning more, again, you can call (304)-363-5313, or email dburnside@gmail.com, or visit the school’s Facebook page.